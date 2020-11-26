Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $122.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.81% of Pan American Silver worth $122,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 215,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 495,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 1,862,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,125. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 182.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.