Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $126.03 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Hilton Worldwide worth $126,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.30. 1,846,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,493. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

