Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $134.28 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.21% of Western Digital worth $134,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 3,203,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,125. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

