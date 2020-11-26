Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $134.78 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $134,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,147. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.