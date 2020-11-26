Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $83.21 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Church & Dwight worth $83,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,796. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

