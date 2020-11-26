Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.45% of Lincoln National worth $87,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 1,519,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,492. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

