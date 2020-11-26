Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 615,145 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $81,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

NYSE ST traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,079. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

