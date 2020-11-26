Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.21% of Xerox worth $82,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 34.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 260,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after buying an additional 1,384,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 60,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,524 shares of company stock worth $4,899,277 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.