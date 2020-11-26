Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of ConocoPhillips worth $117,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 15,644,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

