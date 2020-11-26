Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,149 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $80,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 117.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.