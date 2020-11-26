Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $130.21 Million Investment in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Livongo Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,393 shares of company stock valued at $85,322,655 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

NASDAQ LVGO remained flat at $$139.77 on Thursday. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

