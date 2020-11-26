Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,092,621 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 209.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Otis Worldwide worth $100,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000.

OTIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 1,124,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,944. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

