Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 24,279 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Okta were worth $129,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.67. 965,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

