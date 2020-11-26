Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 445,966 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Gold Fields worth $80,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

GFI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 9,277,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,454. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

