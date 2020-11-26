Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 566,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $112,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NYSE CL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 3,135,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

