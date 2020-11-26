Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Illumina worth $86,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Illumina stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.98. The company had a trading volume of 541,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,490. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.