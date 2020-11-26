Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,345 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,034 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SEA were worth $91,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,391 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.17. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

