Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 13,423,363 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,423,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $118,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,875,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,762,301. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

