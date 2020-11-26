Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,812,062 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812,062 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $86,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.