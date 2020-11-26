Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 197,934 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.64% of United Rentals worth $81,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of URI stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,080. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $240.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

