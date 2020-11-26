Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 36,088 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $136,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TER traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.34. 1,371,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,313. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

