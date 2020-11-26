Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 749,868 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749,868 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of CGI worth $90,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of CGI by 40.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CGI by 109.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 394,957 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.02.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,117. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

