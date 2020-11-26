Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $82.09 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,485,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

