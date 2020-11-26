Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,798,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,457,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $83,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114,834 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 402,429 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 949,077 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCAU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,079. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

