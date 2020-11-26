Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,299,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,702,119 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Electric were worth $101,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 109,872,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,779,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

