Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

