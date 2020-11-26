ATN Market Cap Achieves $628,547.62 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ATN has a total market cap of $628,547.62 and $12.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. In the last week, ATN has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

