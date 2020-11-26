Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 260,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

