Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) Shares Up 23.7%

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX)’s stock price was up 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 158,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 23,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57.

Get Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) alerts:

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.