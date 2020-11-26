Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,306. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $496.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

