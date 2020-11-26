Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.55. Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

