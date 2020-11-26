AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €22.44 ($26.40) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.94 ($26.99).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.81. AXA SA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.