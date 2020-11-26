AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.00 by Barclays

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

CS stock opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.21 and a 200 day moving average of €16.81. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

