Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.80

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 8905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 444,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

