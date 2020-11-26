B. Riley Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Raymond James upped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Foot Locker stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.