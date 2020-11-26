BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 685

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems plc (BA.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

Get BAE Systems plc (BA.L) alerts:

LON BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 493.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).

In other BAE Systems plc (BA.L) news, insider Nick Anderson acquired 9,100 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,192 shares of company stock worth $4,258,582.

About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.