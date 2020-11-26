Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $144.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05, a PEG ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.87. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

