Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

