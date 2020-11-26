Bank of America Initiates Coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

