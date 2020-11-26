Bank of America Upgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Buy

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -156.27 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AerCap by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AerCap by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in AerCap by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.