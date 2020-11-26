Bank of America Upgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Buy

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $70.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,900,000 after buying an additional 687,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

