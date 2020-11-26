Barclays Downgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Underweight

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.99. South32 has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.