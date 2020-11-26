Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.21 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.