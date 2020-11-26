Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.30

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.30 and last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 1574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.