Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 323,065 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

