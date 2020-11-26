Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €7.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.77 ($7.97).

SHA opened at €6.58 ($7.74) on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.79 and a 200 day moving average of €6.19.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

