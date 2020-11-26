Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.58. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

BBY stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,870 shares of company stock worth $80,394,411 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

