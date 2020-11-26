Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski Sells 9,781 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $344,983.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87.

BCYC stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

