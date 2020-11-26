BidaskClub Downgrades Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) to Strong Sell

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

