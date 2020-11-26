BidaskClub Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.11 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.